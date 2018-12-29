Curtis HardingSoul singer from Atlanta. Born 11 June 1979
Curtis Harding
1979-06-11
Curtis Harding Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Harding (born June 11, 1979) is an American singer and songwriter. Primarily a soul artist, his "slop 'n' soul" style carries the influence of genres including blues, gospel, psychedelia, R&B, and rock. His first album, Soul Power (2014), was followed by Face Your Fear in 2017, with production from Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen.
He was born in Saginaw, Michigan, and his family settled in Atlanta when he was a teenager. He was exposed to music at an early age as his family toured with his mother, who was a gospel singer. In the 2000s, Harding backed CeeLo Green, and he formed the R&B/garage rock band Night Sun in Atlanta with Black Lips members in 2009.
Curtis Harding Tracks
Need Your Love
Curtis Harding
Need Your Love
Need Your Love
Go As You Are (6 Music Session, 29 Nov 2017)
Curtis Harding
Go As You Are (6 Music Session, 29 Nov 2017)
Need Your Love (6 Music Session, 29 Nov 2017)
Curtis Harding
Need Your Love (6 Music Session, 29 Nov 2017)
Where We Are
Curtis Harding
Where We Are
Where We Are
As I Am
Curtis Harding
As I Am
As I Am
Face Your Fear
Curtis Harding
Face Your Fear
Face Your Fear
Ghost Of You
Curtis Harding
Ghost Of You
Ghost Of You
It's Not Over
Curtis Harding
It's Not Over
It's Not Over
Curtis Harding Links
