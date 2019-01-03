Jayshree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/337f728c-558e-41d6-85e6-37d7a4513f4c
Jayshree Tracks
Sort by
Lover Man
Jayshree
Lover Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Man
Performer
Last played on
Nari Nari (feat. Jayshree)
Hisham Abbas
Nari Nari (feat. Jayshree)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nari Nari (feat. Jayshree)
Last played on
Lover Man
Amarjit Sidhu
Lover Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022hs7n.jpglink
Lover Man
Last played on
Lover Man
Amarjit Sidhu
Lover Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022hs7n.jpglink
Lover Man
Last played on
Loverman Feat. Neville Staples
Jayshree
Loverman Feat. Neville Staples
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loverman Feat. Neville Staples
Last played on
Chahn Bhi
Jayshree
Chahn Bhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chahn Bhi
Last played on
Zara Zara
Jayshree
Zara Zara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zara Zara
Last played on
Dilber Dilber
Jayshree
Dilber Dilber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dilber Dilber
Last played on
Jayshree Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist