Alan DawsonBorn 14 July 1929. Died 23 February 1996
Alan Dawson (July 14, 1929 – February 23, 1996) was a respected jazz drummer and widely influential percussion teacher based in Boston.
All The Things You Are
Booker Ervin
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Last played on
I got rhythm
Barry Harris
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Last played on
Down in Honky Tonk Town
Ruby Braff
Down in Honky Tonk Town
Down in Honky Tonk Town
Last played on
