Elia CmíralComposer. Born 1 October 1950
Elia Cmíral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/337d3faf-d9d2-49a9-9a5b-891cc90a43f7
Elia Cmíral Biography (Wikipedia)
Elia David Cmíral (born October 1, 1950) is a Czech composer for film, television, ballet, and video games. He has worked on numerous projects across multiple genres, though he is arguably best known for his work in the thriller and horror cinema, and has collaborated with filmmakers like Wes Craven, John Frankenheimer, John Travolta, and Ernest Dickerson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elia Cmíral Tracks
Sort by
Good Knowing You
Elia Cmíral
Good Knowing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Knowing You
Last played on
Wrong Way
Elia Cmíral
Wrong Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vzmw7.jpglink
Wrong Way
Last played on
Elia Cmíral Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist