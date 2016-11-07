Ralph BenatzkyBorn 5 June 1884. Died 16 October 1957
Ralph Benatzky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1884-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/337d0b6a-224f-4206-9533-5f69099d06bb
Ralph Benatzky Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Benatzky (5 June 1884 – 16 October 1957), born in Moravské Budějovice as Rudolf Josef František Benatzki, was an Austrian composer of Czech origin (when Benatzky was born Bohemia was part of the Austrian Empire; Benatzky mostly worked in Vienna). He composed operas and operettas, such as Casanova (1928), Die drei Musketiere (1929), Im weißen Rössl (1930) and Meine Schwester und ich (1930). He died in Zürich, Switzerland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralph Benatzky Tracks
Sort by
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
Johann Strauss II
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
Choir
Last played on
Mein Mädel ist nur eine Verkäuferin (Meine Schwester und ich)
Ralph Benatzky
Mein Mädel ist nur eine Verkäuferin (Meine Schwester und ich)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
Mein Mädel ist nur eine Verkäuferin (Meine Schwester und ich)
Last played on
Liebesgeschichten
Ralph Benatzky
Liebesgeschichten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebesgeschichten
Last played on
Ich Muss Weider Einmal In Grinzing Sein
Ralph Benatzky
Ich Muss Weider Einmal In Grinzing Sein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ralph Benatzky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist