Fritz HauserBorn 29 March 1953
Fritz Hauser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/337b4326-c22e-4b20-bd70-fa7120c9923e
Fritz Hauser Biography (Wikipedia)
Fritz Hauser is a Swiss musician and composer from Basel, Switzerland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fritz Hauser Tracks
Sort by
As We Are Speaking
Fritz Hauser
As We Are Speaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As We Are Speaking
Ensemble
Last played on
As We Are Speaking
Fritz Hauser
As We Are Speaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As We Are Speaking
Last played on
Second Thought
Fritz Hauser
Second Thought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Thought
Ensemble
Last played on
Second Thought
Fritz Hauser
Second Thought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Thought
Last played on
Fritz Hauser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist