IonaCeltic folk/rock band from the United Kingdom. Formed 1990
Iona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3379a61f-09b3-46da-b422-3c0b446e30e9
Iona Biography (Wikipedia)
Iona was a progressive Celtic rock band from the United Kingdom, which was formed in the late 1980s by lead vocalist Joanne Hogg and multi-instrumentalists David Fitzgerald and Dave Bainbridge. Troy Donockley joined later, playing the uilleann pipes, low whistles, and other instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iona Tracks
Sort by
Another Realm
Iona
Another Realm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Realm
Last played on
Treasure
Iona
Treasure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treasure
Last played on
Let Your Glory Fall
Iona
Let Your Glory Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Your Glory Fall
Last played on
Wave After Wave
Iona
Wave After Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wave After Wave
Last played on
Iona Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist