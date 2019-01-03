Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (born September 29, 1994), known professionally as Halsey, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Her stage name is a reference to the Halsey Street station of the New York City Subway in Brooklyn, and an anagram of her first name.

Gaining attention from self-released music on social media platforms, Halsey was signed by Astralwerks in 2014. She toured with acts such as The Kooks and Imagine Dragons to promote her debut extended play, Room 93 (2014). Her debut studio album, Badlands (2015), was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Four singles were released from the album, all of which achieved minor commercial success.

Halsey rose to prominence with "Closer" (2016), a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, which topped the charts in major music markets and won a number of accolades. Her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017), consisted of more "radio friendly" music than her prior releases. It became her second album to top the US Billboard 200, peaking at number one. It also generated the single "Bad at Love", which became her first top five entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist. She then embarked on a second world tour to promote the record. In 2018, Halsey released a single titled "Without Me" which went on to become her most successful single as a solo artist.