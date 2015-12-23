Keith Ciancia better known as Keefus Green or Keefus Ciancia, is an Ivor Novello award winning and Emmy nominated American musician, composer and music producer who co-produced and co-wrote The Sleeping Tapes with Jeff Bridges . Along with his long time creative collaborator, T-Bone Burnett, he has co-composed and produced several film and television soundtracks including the HBO series, True Detective and the Coen Brother’s The LadyKillers. He has produced records for a variety of artists including Kimbra, Everlast, A Fine Frenzy, Etienne Daho (Gold Record), Nikka Costa and Cassandra Wilson. As a keyboardist and pianist he has performed with Mike Patton, Marc Ribot, Iggy Pop, Father John Misty, Elton John and T Bone Burnett.

Keefus was the keyboard for artist Everlast, with whom he wrote and produced the Emmy nominated theme song for the TNT series Saving Grace. In 1993 he met his wife, singer Jade Vincent, and together they formed the ten piece experimental big band, The Jade Vincent Experience which later became Vincent & Mister Green. They were signed to Mike Patton’s label, Ipecac Recordings and have composed and recorded music for a variety of films and television series and specials including Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Killing Eve and the 2017 feature, Baby Driver.