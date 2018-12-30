The Partridge Family is an American musical sitcom starring Shirley Jones and featuring David Cassidy. Jones played a widowed mother, and Cassidy played the oldest of her five children who embarked on a music career. It ran from September 25, 1970, until March 23, 1974, on the ABC network as part of a Friday-night lineup, and had subsequent runs in syndication. The family was loosely based on the real-life musical family The Cowsills, a popular band in the late 1960s and early 1970s.