The Partridge FamilyFormed 1970. Disbanded 1974
The Partridge Family
1970
The Partridge Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Partridge Family is an American musical sitcom starring Shirley Jones and featuring David Cassidy. Jones played a widowed mother, and Cassidy played the oldest of her five children who embarked on a music career. It ran from September 25, 1970, until March 23, 1974, on the ABC network as part of a Friday-night lineup, and had subsequent runs in syndication. The family was loosely based on the real-life musical family The Cowsills, a popular band in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The Partridge Family Tracks
Walking in the Rain
David Cassidy
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
The Partridge Family
I Think I Love You
The Partridge Family
My Christmas Card To You
The Partridge Family
White Christmas
The Partridge Family
I Think I Love You
David Cassidy And The Partridge Family
Performer
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
David Cassidy and The Partridge Family
Performer
It's One Of Those Nights
The Partridge Family
I Think I Love You
David Cassidy and The Partridge Family
Performer
I'll Meet You Halfway
The Partridge Family
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
The Partridge Family
Didn't We Have Ourselves Somekind of a Summer
David Cassidy
Echo Valley 2-6809
The Partridge Family
Come On Get Happy
The Partridge Family
Could It Be Forever
The Partridge Family
I Am A Clown
The Partridge Family
Walking In The Rain
The Partridge Family
Some Kind Of A Summer
David Cassidy And The Partridge Family
Performer
It's One Of Those Nights (Yes Love)
The Partridge Family
I Think I Love You
The Partridge Family
Looking Through the Eyes of Love
The Partridge Family
Blue Christmas
The Partridge Family
