Mehmet Barış Manço (born Tosun Yusuf Mehmet Barış Manço; 2 January 1943 – 31 January 1999), known by his stage name Barış Manço, was a Turkish rock musician, singer, songwriter, composer, actor, television producer and show host. Beginning his musical career while attending Galatasaray High School, he was a pioneer of rock music in Turkey and one of the founders of the Anatolian rock genre. Manço composed around 200 songs and is among the best-selling and most awarded Turkish artists to date. Many of his songs were translated into a variety of languages including English, French, Japanese, Greek, Italian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Persian, Hebrew, Urdu, Arabic, and German, among others. Through his TV program, 7'den 77'ye ("From 7 to 77"), Manço traveled the world and visited most countries on the globe. He remains one of the most popular public figures of Turkey.