Habibi
2011
Habibi Biography
Habibi is an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York. They are a blend of psychedelic rock and sixties girl group harmonies. The name Habibi means "my love," an Arabic word vocalist Rahill Jamlifard grew up using in her Iranian family.
Habibi Tracks
Detroit Baby
Habibi
Detroit Baby
Detroit Baby
Nedayeh Bahar
Habibi
Nedayeh Bahar
Nedayeh Bahar
I Got The Moves
Habibi
I Got The Moves
I Got The Moves
Tomboy
Habibi
Tomboy
Tomboy
Sweetest Talk
Habibi
Sweetest Talk
Sweetest Talk
Let Me In
Habibi
Let Me In
Let Me In
Far From Right
Habibi
Far From Right
Far From Right
Siin
Habibi
Siin
Siin
Baby
Habibi Detroit
Baby
Baby
