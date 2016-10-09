Wallis BirdBorn 29 January 1982
Wallis Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn7r.jpg
1982-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33727278-a322-4389-b05e-bb55f348a960
Wallis Bird Biography (Wikipedia)
Wallis Bird (born 29 January 1982) is an Irish musician. She has released five studio albums, including Architect in 2014 and Home in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wallis Bird Tracks
Sort by
That Leads The Way
Wallis Bird
That Leads The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
That Leads The Way
Last played on
Just Can't Get Enough
Wallis Bird
Just Can't Get Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
Just Can't Get Enough
Last played on
Encore
Wallis Bird
Encore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
Encore
Last played on
Heartbeating City
Wallis Bird
Heartbeating City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
Heartbeating City
Last played on
I'm So Tired of that Line
Wallis Bird
I'm So Tired of that Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
I'm So Tired of that Line
Last played on
To My Bones
Wallis Bird
To My Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
To My Bones
Last played on
An Idea About Mary
Wallis Bird
An Idea About Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn7r.jpglink
Wallis Bird Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist