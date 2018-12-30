The Collins Kids
The Collins Kids
The Collins Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
The Collins Kids were an American rockabilly duo featuring Lawrencine "Lorrie" Collins (May 7, 1942 – August 4, 2018) and her younger brother Lawrence "Larry" Collins (born October 4, 1944). Their hits in the 1950s as youngsters, such as "Hop, Skip and Jump", "Beetle Bug Bop" and "Hoy Hoy", were geared towards children, but their infectious singing and playing crossed over generations. Larry, a lightning-fingered guitar whiz at age 10, was known for playing a double-neck Mosrite guitar like his mentor, Joe Maphis.
The Collins Kids Tracks
I`m in my teens
The Collins Kids
I`m in my teens
The cuckoo rock
The Collins Kids
The cuckoo rock
Rockaway rock
The Collins Kids
Rockaway rock
Hop, Skip and Jump
The Collins Kids
Hop, Skip and Jump
That`ll be the day(live)
The Collins Kids
That`ll be the day(live)
Johnny (`Larry`) B. Goode (live)
The Collins Kids
Johnny (`Larry`) B. Goode (live)
Beetle bug-bop
The Collins Kids
Beetle bug-bop
Whistle Bait
The Collins Kids
Whistle Bait
Hoy Hoy
The Collins Kids
Hoy Hoy
PARTY
The Collins Kids
PARTY
Just Because
The Collins Kids
Just Because
The Beetle-Big Bop
The Collins Kids
The Beetle-Big Bop
Hot Rod
The Collins Kids
Hot Rod
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
The Collins Kids
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
The Collins Kids Links
