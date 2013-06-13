Jess FrancoBorn 12 May 1930. Died 2 April 2013
Jess Franco
1930-05-12
Jess Franco Biography (Wikipedia)
Jess Franco (born Jesús Franco Manera; 12 May 1930 – 2 April 2013) was a Spanish filmmaker, composer, and actor, best known for his stylish exploitation films, directing around 160 feature films.
Take Third And Fifth
