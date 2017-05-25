The Sugarhill Gang
1979
The Sugarhill Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sugarhill Gang is an American hip hop group. Their 1979 hit "Rapper's Delight" was the first rap single to become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Sugarhill Gang Performances & Interviews
- Sugarhill Gang & Melle Mel: The 5 Rules of Hip Hophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0410d9g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0410d9g.jpg2016-07-10T08:08:00.000ZSugarhill Gang and Melle Mel teach Mary Anne the five rules of hip hop!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0410db0
Sugarhill Gang & Melle Mel: The 5 Rules of Hip Hop
The Sugarhill Gang Tracks
Rapper's Delight
The Sugarhill Gang
Rapper's Delight
Rapper's Delight
Apache
The Sugarhill Gang
Apache
Apache
Lover In Me
The Sugarhill Gang
Lover In Me
Lover In Me
Apache
The Sugarhill Gang
Apache
Apache
Hot Hot Summer Day
The Sugarhill Gang
Hot Hot Summer Day
Hot Hot Summer Day
Apache (Jump On It)
The Sugarhill Gang
Apache (Jump On It)
Apache (Jump On It)
