Land of TalkFormed 2006
Land of Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0589030.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/336dfcad-2587-4f5d-9338-3a445282364f
Land of Talk Biography (Wikipedia)
Land of Talk is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2006 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The band is led by singer and guitarist Elizabeth Powell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Land of Talk Tracks
Sort by
This Time
Land of Talk
This Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0589030.jpglink
This Time
Last played on
Land of Talk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist