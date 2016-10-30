Manny Elias (born 1953) is an Indian-born British drummer, notable for being the original drummer with Tears for Fears during the 1980s. Manny is Jewish.

Originally a member of the rock band Interview from Bath, Somerset, Elias began working with Tears For Fears in 1981 and drummed on the albums The Hurting and Songs From The Big Chair, as well as participating in their subsequent tours. Elias is credited as an official member of Tears for Fears on those two albums, and appears in six of the band's promotional videos from that era. In addition to this, he has co-writing credits on "The Way You Are" and "The Working Hour".

After parting ways with Tears for Fears in 1986, Elias has provided percussion on albums from such artists as Peter Gabriel, Peter Hammill and Julian Lennon. On his Facebook fan page, he revealed his author wife's children's stories.