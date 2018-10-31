Cpt. SmithWelsh Artists. Formed 2015
Cpt. Smith Performances & Interviews
Cpt Smith - Croen
Sesiwn gan Cpt Smith yn arbennig ar gyfer C2.
Cpt Smith - Croen
Cpt Smith - Anthem
Sesiwn gan Cpt Smith yn arbennig ar gyfer C2.
Cpt Smith - Anthem
Cpt Smith - Anthem (Yn Fyw)
Sesiwn gan Cpt Smith yn arbennig ar gyfer C2.
Cpt Smith - Anthem (Yn Fyw)
Cpt. Smith Tracks
Resbiradaeth
Resbiradaeth
Get A Car
Get A Car
Beans Stefens
Beans Stefens
Exit Feeding
Exit Feeding
Llenyddiaeth
Llenyddiaeth
Pobol Man
Pobol Man
Smaller Pieces
Smaller Pieces
Nights Out
Nights Out
Smaller Pieces (Live)
Smaller Pieces (Live)
I Hate Nights Out
I Hate Nights Out
Red Adair (Sesiwn Acwstic Gorwelion Lisa)
Llenyddiaeth (Sesiwn Acwstic Gorwelion Lisa)
Blas Drwg (Sesiwn Gorwelion Lisa)
Bad Taste
Bad Taste
Red Adaire
Red Adaire
Merched
Merched
Propeller
Propeller
