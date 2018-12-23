John Lloyd Young
John Lloyd Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/336b33e1-8fa6-40b6-af54-7b06981846a3
John Lloyd Young Tracks
Sort by
Santa Medley: Coming To Town/Here Comes Santa/I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
John Lloyd Young
Santa Medley: Coming To Town/Here Comes Santa/I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
John Lloyd Young
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Last played on
Jersey Boys Medley (Stay/Let's Hang On/Opus 17/Bye Bye Baby)
John Lloyd Young
Jersey Boys Medley (Stay/Let's Hang On/Opus 17/Bye Bye Baby)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jersey Boys Medley (Stay/Let's Hang On/Opus 17/Bye Bye Baby)
Last played on
Santa Medley: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town/ Here Comes Santa Claus/ I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
John Lloyd Young
Santa Medley: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town/ Here Comes Santa Claus/ I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Eyes Adored You
John Lloyd Young
My Eyes Adored You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Eyes Adored You
Last played on
Medley Stay/Let's Hang On/Opus 17/Bye Bye Baby
John Lloyd Young
Medley Stay/Let's Hang On/Opus 17/Bye Bye Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen Angel
John Lloyd Young
Fallen Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen Angel
Last played on
Dawn (Go Away)
John Lloyd Young
Dawn (Go Away)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dawn (Go Away)
Last played on
John Lloyd Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist