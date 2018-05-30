Madalena Alberto (born in Lisbon, Portugal) is an actress, singer and composer who has developed her career in the West End. Alberto received rave reviews for her role as Eva Perón in Evita (musical) in the West End (16 September - 1 November 2014), where the show arrived after a successful UK Tour. Alberto played the role of Fantine in the acclaimed 25th Anniversary production of Les Miserables with rave reviews.