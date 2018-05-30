Madalena Alberto
Madalena Alberto
Madalena Alberto (born in Lisbon, Portugal) is an actress, singer and composer who has developed her career in the West End. Alberto received rave reviews for her role as Eva Perón in Evita (musical) in the West End (16 September - 1 November 2014), where the show arrived after a successful UK Tour. Alberto played the role of Fantine in the acclaimed 25th Anniversary production of Les Miserables with rave reviews.
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Madalena Alberto
Easy Terms
Madalena Alberto
You Must Love Me
Madalena Alberto
Train Tracks
Madalena Alberto
In A Very Unusual Way
Madalena Alberto
Falling Slowly
John Owen-Jones
Lament
Madalena Alberto
Down With Love
Madalena Alberto
I Dreamed a Dream
Madalena Alberto
