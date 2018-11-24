Jimmy RogersBlues artist. Born 3 June 1924. Died 19 December 1997
Jimmy Rogers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3362f019-06a5-4591-ab5d-1e331049f14a
Jimmy Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Rogers (June 3, 1924 – December 19, 1997) was a Chicago blues singer, guitarist and harmonica player, best known for his work as a member of Muddy Waters's band in the early 1950s. He also had solo hits on the R&B chart with "That's All Right" in 1950 and "Walking by Myself" in 1954. He withdrew from the music industry at the end of the 1950s but returned to recording and touring in the 1970s.
He is not to be confused with the country music singer Jimmie Rodgers or the pop singer Jimmie Rodgers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Rogers Tracks
Sort by
Walking By Myself
Jimmy Rogers
Walking By Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking By Myself
Last played on
Chicago Bound
Jimmy Rogers
Chicago Bound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Bound
Last played on
Hobo Bill's Last Ride
Jimmy Rogers
Hobo Bill's Last Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hobo Bill's Last Ride
Last played on
The Fox & The Goose
Jimmy Rogers
The Fox & The Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fox & The Goose
Last played on
The Streets Of Lerado
Jimmy Rogers
The Streets Of Lerado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Streets Of Lerado
Last played on
English Country Garden
Jimmy Rodgers
English Country Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
English Country Garden
Performer
Last played on
I'm Ready
Bob Margolin
I'm Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cwb3.jpglink
I'm Ready
Last played on
The Land of my Boyhood Dreams
Jimmy Rogers
The Land of my Boyhood Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Land of my Boyhood Dreams
Performer
Last played on
That's All Right
Jimmy Rogers
That's All Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's All Right
Last played on
Ludella
Jimmy Rogers
Ludella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ludella
Last played on
Back Door Friend
Jimmy Rogers
Back Door Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Door Friend
Last played on
Two-Ten, Six Eighteen (Doesn't Anybody Know My Name)
Jimmy Rogers
Two-Ten, Six Eighteen (Doesn't Anybody Know My Name)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Jimmy Rogers
Jimmy Rogers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist