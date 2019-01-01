芹那Born 19 May 1985
芹那
1985-05-19
芹那 Biography (Wikipedia)
Serina (芹那, born May 19, 1985, in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, Japan) is a Japanese entertainer who is a former member of the idol group SDN48 and represented by the talent agency, A-Plus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
