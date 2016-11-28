Anthony HolborneBorn 1545. Died 29 November 1602
Anthony Holborne
1545
Anthony Holborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony [Antony] Holborne [Holburne] (c. 1545 – 29 November 1602) was a composer of music for lute, cittern, and instrumental consort during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.
Anthony Holborne Tracks
The Fairie Round
The Fairie Round
A Ground
A Ground
Sicke Sicke and Very Sicke
Sicke Sicke and Very Sicke
Night Watch
Night Watch
Muy Linda
Muy Linda
Pavana Ploravit
Pavana Ploravit
The Image of Melancholy - pavan for 5 instruments
The Image of Melancholy - pavan for 5 instruments
The Fairy Round
The Fairy Round
Muy Linda
Muy Linda
The Honeysuckle
The Honeysuckle
Muy linda, Pavan, Gallliard (Pavans, Galliards)
Muy linda, Pavan, Gallliard (Pavans, Galliards)
Pavan: 'The Image of Melancholy'
Pavan: 'The Image of Melancholy'
Noel's Galliard (Fitzwilliam Virginal Book)
Noel's Galliard (Fitzwilliam Virginal Book)
The Honie-suckle Almaine
The Honie-suckle Almaine
Countess of Pembrook's paradise - pavan for consort
Countess of Pembrook's paradise - pavan for consort
Muy linda
Muy linda
Ballet de coqs etc
Ballet de coqs etc
The New-yeeres gift
The New-yeeres gift
The Fairie-round - galliard (courante) for 5 instruments [1599 no.63]
The Fairie-round - galliard (courante) for 5 instruments [1599 no.63]
The Honie-suckle
The Honie-suckle
The Honie-suckle; The Fairie-round
The Honie-suckle; The Fairie-round
Lullabie Galliard
Lullabie Galliard
The Fairie-Round Galliard
The Fairie-Round Galliard
'The Image of Melancholy', a pavane
'The Image of Melancholy', a pavane
Heigh Ho Holiday Galliard
Heigh Ho Holiday Galliard
Image of Melancholy
Image of Melancholy
The Choise
The Choise
The Fairie-Round - Galliard
The Fairie-Round - Galliard
Countess Of Pembroke's Paradise
Countess Of Pembroke's Paradise
Lullabie
Lullabie
The Cradle
The Cradle
The Night Watch
The Night Watch
Last Will and Testament
Last Will and Testament
The Night Watch - Galliard
The Night Watch - Galliard
