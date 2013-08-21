BombadilNorth Carolina band
Bombadil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33576e38-43f0-4672-bac3-11eb65e49893
Bombadil Biography (Wikipedia)
Bombadil is a three-piece Americana, folk-pop band from Durham, North Carolina with guitar, bass, piano, and drums as their primary instruments. The band is known for their creative and heartfelt lyrics, lush vocal harmonies, thoughtful arrangements, and engaging live show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bombadil Tracks
Sort by
Angeline
Bombadil
Angeline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angeline
Performer
Last played on
Bombadil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist