William SweeneyBorn 5 January 1950
William Sweeney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3354655b-81ac-4646-9780-86b5141ea995
William Sweeney Biography (Wikipedia)
William John Sweeney (born 5 January 1950) is a Scottish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Sweeney Tracks
Sort by
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
William Sweeney
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx0ls.jpglink
Eolas nan Ribheid (The Wisdom of the Reeds)
Last played on
St Blane's hill for orchestra
William Sweeney
St Blane's hill for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
St Blane's hill for orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist