Ida PrestiBorn 31 May 1924. Died 24 April 1967
Ida Presti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1924-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33502a5d-a94c-42dd-839c-9373ff542095
Ida Presti Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Presti (31 May 1924 – 24 April 1967) was a French classical guitarist and composer. She first came to prominence as a child prodigy, before maturing into what Alice Artzt has called "the greatest guitarist of the 20th century, and possibly of all time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ida Presti Tracks
Sort by
Etude de matin
Ida Presti
Etude de matin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Etude de matin
Last played on
Ida Presti Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist