Walking on Cars are a five-piece Irish pop band, composed of Patrick Sheehy (singer/lyricist), Sorcha Durham (pianist), Dan Devane (lead guitarist), Paul Flannery (bass guitarist) and Evan Hadnett (drummer). They released their debut single, "Catch Me If You Can", in 2012 which went to No. 1 on the Irish iTunes chart. Releasing their debut EP, As We Fly South, in 2013, their EP, Hand in Hand, (2014) was released alongside their single, "Always Be with You". They released their follow up single "Speeding Cars", on Friday, 30 October 2015. Following the international success of the single, the band released their debut album, Everything This Way, on 29 January 2016, peaking at No.1 in Ireland.