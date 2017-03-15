Walking on Cars
2011
Walking on Cars are a five-piece Irish pop band, composed of Patrick Sheehy (singer/lyricist), Sorcha Durham (pianist), Dan Devane (lead guitarist), Paul Flannery (bass guitarist) and Evan Hadnett (drummer). They released their debut single, "Catch Me If You Can", in 2012 which went to No. 1 on the Irish iTunes chart. Releasing their debut EP, As We Fly South, in 2013, their EP, Hand in Hand, (2014) was released alongside their single, "Always Be with You". They released their follow up single "Speeding Cars", on Friday, 30 October 2015. Following the international success of the single, the band released their debut album, Everything This Way, on 29 January 2016, peaking at No.1 in Ireland.
Catch Me If You Can
Walking on Cars
Catch Me If You Can
Catch Me If You Can
Speeding Cars
Walking on Cars
Speeding Cars
Speeding Cars
Dont Mind Me
Walking on Cars
Dont Mind Me
Dont Mind Me
Always Be With You
Walking on Cars
Always Be With You
Always Be With You
Two Stones
Walking on Cars
Two Stones
Two Stones
As We Fly South
Walking on Cars
As We Fly South
As We Fly South
Speeding Car
Walking on Cars
Speeding Car
Speeding Car
Love Backs Down
Walking on Cars
Love Backs Down
Love Backs Down
