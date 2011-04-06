Voxhaul BroadcastFormed 2006. Disbanded 2012
Voxhaul Broadcast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33490f31-7649-41a5-a21c-9b3c8d1a687e
Voxhaul Broadcast Biography (Wikipedia)
The now defunct Voxhaul Broadcast was a Silver Lake, Los Angeles based indie rock band formed in 2006. The band is composed of four childhood friends, David Denis (lead vocals and guitars), Anthony Aguiar (guitars and keyboards), Phil Munsey II (bass guitar), and Kurt Allen (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Voxhaul Broadcast Tracks
Sort by
Leaving on The 5th
Voxhaul Broadcast
Leaving on The 5th
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving on The 5th
Last played on
Fact Or Fiction
Voxhaul Broadcast
Fact Or Fiction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fact Or Fiction
Last played on
Voxhaul Broadcast Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist