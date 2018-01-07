TeatroFormed 2007
Teatro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3348494f-6ef8-4172-a65f-a91adbac7ac7
Teatro Biography (Wikipedia)
Teatro, Italian for "theatre", is a vocal group signed to the Sony BMG music label. The members of Teatro are Jeremiah James, Andrew Alexander, Simon Bailey and Stephen Rahman-Hughes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teatro Tracks
Sort by
Edelweiss
Teatro
Edelweiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edelweiss
Last played on
I Am What I Am
Teatro
I Am What I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teatro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist