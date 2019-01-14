Eric Hutchinson is an American singer-songwriter who plays soulful pop music. He is best known for his songs "Rock & Roll", "OK, It's Alright with Me", "Watching You Watch Him", and "Tell the World". Hutchinson was named an AOL "About to Pop" artist, Yahoo! Who's Next Artist, MSN "One to Watch" Artist and a "VH1 You Oughta Know" Artist. Hutchinson also wrote and performed the theme song for ESPN's Fantasy Focus podcast.

Hutchinson tours extensively and has performed at venues across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, England, and Dubai. He has toured with such artists as Kelly Clarkson, Jason Mraz, OneRepublic, O.A.R., Pentatonix, Hanson, Tristan Prettyman, John Mulaney and G. Love & Special Sauce.

Hutchinson is also known for the sharp, often colorful suits he wears on stage and on his album covers.