Kermit Driscoll Biography (Wikipedia)
Kermit Driscoll (born March 4, 1956) is an American jazz bassist. He is known for his long association with guitarist Bill Frisell.
Kermit Driscoll Tracks
Sans Blues Thank You
Bill Frisell
Sans Blues Thank You
Sans Blues Thank You
Oh Well, from One Week
Bill Frisell
Oh Well, from One Week
Oh Well, from One Week
