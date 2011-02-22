A Skylit DriveFormed 2005
A Skylit Drive
2005
A Skylit Drive Biography (Wikipedia)
A Skylit Drive is an American post-hardcore band from Lodi, California. The band has released one DVD, one EP and five studio albums: Wires...and the Concept of Breathing (2008), Adelphia (2009), Identity on Fire (2011), Rise (2013) and, most recently, ASD (2015). The band has toured internationally both as headliner and supporting act. In 2017 the band went on hiatus after a dispute between Miller and Jagmin.
A Skylit Drive Tracks
XO Skeleton
A Skylit Drive
XO Skeleton
XO Skeleton
Separate Ways
A Skylit Drive
Separate Ways
Separate Ways
Thank God It's Cloudy Cause I'm Allergic To Sunlight
A Skylit Drive
Thank God It's Cloudy Cause I'm Allergic To Sunlight
