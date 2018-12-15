Akriti KakkarBorn 7 August 1986
Akriti Kakar (born 7 August 1986) is an Indian singer. Her Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Iski Uski from 2 States (film) are popular songs. Akriti was a judge on Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Li'l Champs and was going to appear on Colors (TV channel)'s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Saturday Saturday
Indeep bakshi
Saturday Saturday
Saturday Saturday
Last played on
Iski Uski
Akriti Kakkar
Iski Uski
Iski Uski
Last played on
Ore Manwa Re
Arijit Singh
Ore Manwa Re
Ore Manwa Re
Last played on
Moyna Cholat Cholat
Akriti Kakkar
Moyna Cholat Cholat
Moyna Cholat Cholat
Last played on
Iski Uski
Akriti Kakkar
Iski Uski
Iski Uski
Last played on
Tha Kar Ke
Neeraj Shridhar
Tha Kar Ke
Tha Kar Ke
Last played on
Sholoana
Akriti Kakkar
Sholoana
Sholoana
Performer
Last played on
