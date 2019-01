Akriti Kakar (born 7 August 1986) is an Indian singer. Her Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Iski Uski from 2 States (film) are popular songs. Akriti was a judge on Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Li'l Champs and was going to appear on Colors (TV channel)'s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

