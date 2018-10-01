Wynn StewartAmerican country singer/songwriter. Born 7 June 1934. Died 17 July 1985
Wynn Stewart
1934-06-07
Wynn Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Winford Lindsey Stewart (June 7, 1934 – July 17, 1985), better known as Wynn Stewart, was an American country music performer. He was one of the progenitors of the Bakersfield sound. Although not a huge chart success, he was an inspiration to such greats as Buck Owens , Merle Haggard and Nick Lowe.
Wynn Stewart Tracks
It's Such A Pretty World Today
It's Such A Pretty World Today
After The Storm
After The Storm
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
Big Big Love
Big Big Love
Loversville
Loversville
The One You Slip Around With
The One You Slip Around With
Waltz Of The Angels
Waltz Of The Angels
I Know They'll Make Room For You
I Know They'll Make Room For You
The Keepers Of The Keys
The Keepers Of The Keys
Lonely Rain
Lonely Rain
Playboy
Playboy
World Wide Travellin' Man
World Wide Travellin' Man
Heartaches For A Dime
Heartaches For A Dime
