Niles Hollowell-Dhar (born 6 October 1988), better known by his stage name Kshmr (pronounced "Kashmir"; stylized as KSHMR), is an American musician, record producer and DJ from Berkeley, California. He was ranked at 23rd on DJ Mag's 2015 Top 100 DJs and was awarded "The Highest New Entry". His place elevated to 12th in the Top 100 DJs of 2016 and kept the same spot in 2017. In July 2017, he launched his own label, "Dharma Worldwide".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KSHMR Tracks
Invisible Children (Calixto & Haaradak Remix)
Secrets (Arthur White Bootleg) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. Vassy)
Toca (feat. KSHMR)
Secrets (feat. Vassy)
Mandala (Official Sunburn 2016 Anthem)
Secrets (Instant Party! Remix) (feat. Vassy)
Heaven (feat. Delaney Jane)
Toca (LZRD Trap Anthem)
Secrets (Don Diablo Remix)
Toca
Secrets (Diplo Remix) (feat. Vassy)
Secrets (feat. Vassy)
Secrets (David Zowie Remix) (feat. Vassy)
Karate
