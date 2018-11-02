Paweł Szymański (born 28 March 1954 in Warsaw, Poland) is a Polish composer. When he was a student attending the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music, Szymański studied composition under Włodzimierz Kotoński. Paweł later studied under Roman Haubenstock-Ramanti as well as Tadeusz Baird.

His music is based on strict technical discipline and the initial sound material of Szymański’s pieces has roots in past conventions but is always processed and composed from the beginning. Szymański himself talks of his music using the qualification “surconventionalism”. His style is similar to that of a neoclassical composer, but instead Szymański emphasizes past styles within his works. Many of his works also include influences from the baroque era as well as from Renaissance fantasias. He often modifies these classical styles of music until they become abstract and impressionistic.

Throughout his career Pawel has performed in many countries including Denmark, Austria, Japan, and the United States. He continues to live and work in Warsaw. His works have been performed by many groups including the Silesian String Quartet and Katowice Radio Symphony Orchestra.