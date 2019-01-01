Ann BurtonBorn 4 March 1933. Died 29 November 1989
Ann Burton
1933-03-04
Ann Burton Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Burton (March 4, 1933, Amsterdam – November 29, 1989, Amsterdam) is the pseudonym of Johanna Rafalowicz (between 1938 and 1971: Johanna de Paauw), a Dutch jazz singer.
