VerseHardcore punk band from Rhode Island, USA. Formed 2000. Disbanded February 2009
Verse
2000
Verse Biography (Wikipedia)
Verse is an American hardcore punk band from Providence, Rhode Island. They released three full-length albums and an EP on Rivalry and Bridge 9 Records and conducted a number of full U.S. tours.
The band broke up in 2009, but reformed in December 2011.
Bassist Chris Berg played in Mountain Man, which features former members Patrick Murphy (Drums) and Jesse Menard (Guitar) of Last Lights and I Rise.
Verse Tracks
The Selfless Of The Earth
Verse
The Selfless Of The Earth
The Selfless Of The Earth
Last played on
Dreams of Change
Verse
Dreams of Change
Dreams of Change
Last played on
No Solution
Verse
No Solution
No Solution
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Verse, Dillinja, Grooverider, Brockie, Kenny Ken, Nicky Blackmarket, Uncle Dugs, Twista Dj, MC GQ, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Fearless, Moose, DJ Randall, Shimon, Benny L, Sub Zero, Bou, Trimer, Funsta Mc, Deefa, Pastrymaker, The Vanguard Project, Gerra & Stone, Dbr Uk, Tephra & Arkoze, Deadline, Taelimb, Sweetpea, MAXIMOUS, Ben Verse, Visionobi, Fokus, Joe Raygun and DEEIZM
fabric, London, UK
12
Jan
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
Audio, Glasgow, UK
13
Jan
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
Unknown venue, Manchester, UK
20
Jan
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
Unknown venue, London, UK
26
Jan
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
Think Tank?, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
