Band of FriendsGerry McAvoy & Ted McKenna from Rory Gallagher Band with Marcel Scherpenzeel
Band of Friends
Band of Friends Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gerrard McAvoy (born 19 December 1951, Belfast, Antrim, Northern Ireland) is a Northern Irish blues rock bass guitarist. He played with blues rock musician Rory Gallagher between 1970 and 1991, and then with Nine Below Zero until 2011.
Band of Friends Tracks
Repeat After Me
