Black Veil Brides Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Veil Brides is an American rock band based in Hollywood, California. The group formed in 2006 in Cincinnati, Ohio and is currently composed of Andy Biersack (lead vocals), Ashley Purdy (bass, backing vocals), Jake Pitts (lead guitar), Jinxx (rhythm guitar, violin) and Christian "CC" Coma (drums). Black Veil Brides are known for their use of black makeup, body paint, tight black studded clothing, and long hair, which were all inspired by the stage personas of KISS and Mötley Crüe, as well as other 1980s glam metal acts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wake Up
Wake Up
Black Veil Brides
Wake Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
Wake Up
Last played on
In The End
Black Veil Brides
In The End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0v6.jpglink
In The End
Last played on
The Last One
Black Veil Brides
The Last One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
The Last One
Last played on
My Vow
My Vow
Black Veil Brides
My Vow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
My Vow
Last played on
My Vow Edited
Black Veil Brides
My Vow Edited
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
My Vow Edited
Last played on
The Outsider
Black Veil Brides
The Outsider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
The Outsider
Last played on
New Years Day
Black Veil Brides
New Years Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
New Years Day
Last played on
Heart Of Fire
Black Veil Brides
Heart Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026vlmv.jpglink
Heart Of Fire
Last played on
Faithless
Black Veil Brides
Faithless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0272pl2.jpglink
Faithless
Last played on
Goodbye Agony
Black Veil Brides
Goodbye Agony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
Goodbye Agony
Last played on
I Am Bulletproof
Black Veil Brides
I Am Bulletproof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
Fallen Angels
Black Veil Brides
Fallen Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4pb.jpglink
Fallen Angels
Last played on
The New Religion
Black Veil Brides
The New Religion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
Rebel Love Song
Black Veil Brides
Rebel Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3l8.jpglink
