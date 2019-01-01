Kim RichardsonBorn 1965
Kim Richardson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3330441c-701b-44d5-b29f-406bce621ebe
Kim Richardson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Richardson (born December 22, 1965) is a Canadian singer and actress, who won two Juno Awards as a solo recording artist in the 1980s.
She is still very active today, being part of over 150 shows, mostly in province of Québec, in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim Richardson Tracks
Sort by
Kim Richardson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist