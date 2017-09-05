Jim ShepherdOf Jasmine Minks
Jim Shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/333040e9-8e69-4fdc-9ded-bd3bc218c0f3
Jim Shepherd Tracks
Sort by
The Heralds
Catelinet, Fairey BAnd, David Daws, Roger Webster, Jim Shepherd & Stephen Cobb
The Heralds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heralds
Composer
Last played on
Trumpets Wild
Harold L. Walters
Trumpets Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpets Wild
Last played on
Trumpets Wild
Jim Shepherd
Trumpets Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpets Wild
Last played on
Pink Panther
John Beecham
Pink Panther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Panther
Composer
Last played on
Pandora
Jim Shepherd
Pandora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pandora
Last played on
Back to artist