Naomi (born 29 June 1996) is a female British singer-songwriter born and raised in Manchester, England, formerly known as Caleidra, who first came to prominence after a song she wrote at school in her music class, led to her being signed to a record label and the release of her first single 'With You' on 24 August 2012. This received national media coverage and Naomi appeared on television programmes such as ITV Daybreak, ITV Granada Reports, radio including BBC Radio Manchester and Salford City Radio, in the national press, The Times, The Independent and The Guardian, teen magazines Mizz and Shout. Her second single was produced by John McLaughlin who previously worked with Busted, 911 (UK band) and Westlife and led to further appearances in the media, including ITV Granada Reports, further live performances on BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Sheffield, Salford City Radio and during the Manchester International Festival and received impressive media reviews including Music Week.