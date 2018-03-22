Malvina ReynoldsBorn 23 August 1900. Died 17 March 1978
1900-08-23
Malvina Reynolds (August 23, 1900 – March 17, 1978) was an American folk/blues singer-songwriter and political activist, best known for her songwriting, particularly the songs "Little Boxes" and "Morningtown Ride."
Little Boxes
God Bless The Grass
Quiet
