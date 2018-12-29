Sham 69
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsqs.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33235ed4-d5bd-42cd-b77c-de646c36c8c6
Sham 69 Biography (Wikipedia)
Sham 69 are an English punk rock band that formed in Hersham in 1975. The band was one of the most successful punk bands in the United Kingdom, achieving five Top 20 singles. The original unit broke up in 1979, with frontman Jimmy Pursey moving on to pursue a solo career.
In 1987, Pursey and guitarist David Parsons reformed the band, joined by new personnel. Although subsequently going through a number of line-up changes, Sham 69 remain active and are still playing gigs as of 2017.
Sham 69 Tracks
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
Sham 69
Fibbers, York, UK
5
Oct
2019
Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, The Members, Cockney Rejects, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chelsea, Chron Gen, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
