Exene CervenkaBorn 1 February 1956
Exene Cervenka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33227388-b0fc-40d8-91d8-6140192c50fe
Exene Cervenka Biography (Wikipedia)
Exene Cervenka (born Christene Lee Cervenka; February 1, 1956) is an American singer, artist, and poet. She is best known for her work as a singer in the California punk rock band X.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Exene Cervenka Tracks
Sort by
Walk Me Across The Night
Exene Cervenka
Walk Me Across The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Me Across The Night
Last played on
Exene Cervenka Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Henry Rollins: My Message To The World
-
You'll never guess what job Henry Rollins once had...
-
Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein chat with Matt Everitt
-
Poly Styrene's daughter Celeste Bell talks about the new film of her Mother's life
-
Debbie Harry shares her rock 'n' roll health tips..
-
Blondie's back! Debbie Harry calls Chris from New York with exciting news!
Back to artist