Bernd Weikl (born Vienna, 29 July 1942) is an Austrian operatic baritone, best known for his performances in the operas of Richard Wagner.
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Act 3: 'Die 'selige Morgentraum-Deutweise'
Friedenstag
Richard Strauss
Friedenstag
Friedenstag
Parsifal (conclusion)
James King, Richard Wagner, Kurt Moll, Bernd Weikl, Tölzer Knabenchor, Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks & Rafael Kubelík
Parsifal (conclusion)
Parsifal (conclusion)
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-18T03:33:58
18
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
