Jurjen HempelBorn 1961
Jurjen Hempel
1961
Jurjen Hempel Tracks
M is for Man, Music, Mozart: Instrumental I
Louis Andriessen
Instrumental II (M is for Man, Music, Mozart)
Louis Andriessen
Shadowtime - Scene 5 Pools of Darkness (11 Interrogations)
Brian Ferneyhough
Philomela - Act 3 scene 3: The Violation
James Dillon
Variations, Op. 30 for orchestra
Anton Webern
M is for Man, Music, Mozart
Louis Andriessen
Swanwhite - incidental music Op.54
Jean Sibelius
Kullervo - symphonic poem Op.15
Leevi Madetoja
Piano concerto no. 5 Op.156
Geirr Tveitt
Solgud-symfonien [Sun god symphony] Op.81
Geirr Tveitt
Sidereus
Osvaldo Golijov
The Dreams and prayers of Isaac the Blind
Osvaldo Golijov
Colonial song vers. for orchestra
Percy Grainger
Shepherd's hey vers. for orchestra
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore for orchestra
Percy Grainger
Double Concerto for Violin and Cello no.1
Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, Tim Fain, Philip Glass, Wendy Sutter & Jurjen Hempel
Past BBC Events
Swansea Concert Season 2014: Beethoven’s Eroica
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en5g9r
Grand Theatre, Swansea
2014-03-14T03:01:34
14
Mar
2014
Swansea Concert Season 2014: Beethoven’s Eroica
19:30
Grand Theatre, Swansea
Frank Zappa: 200 Motels
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejpv4f
Southbank Centre, London
2013-10-29T03:01:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvg31.jpg
29
Oct
2013
Frank Zappa: 200 Motels
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2005: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6dxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-03T03:01:34
3
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
