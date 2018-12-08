Sarah Cracknell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05zmxq0.jpg
1967-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/331fb5f2-5330-4e46-b5ef-e39c8fa6bbd0
Sarah Cracknell Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Cracknell (born 12 April 1967; Chelmsford, Essex, England) is an English singer-songwriter and lead singer of the electronic music band Saint Etienne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Cracknell Performances & Interviews
- St Etienne's Sarah Cracknell joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cw5v6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cw5v6.jpg2015-12-23T15:34:00.000ZSt Etienne's Sarah Cracknell joins Mark and Stuart on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03cw5yh
St Etienne's Sarah Cracknell joins Mark and Stuart
- Sarah Cracknell in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02chs2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02chs2m.jpg2015-06-10T15:00:00.000ZSarah Cracknell joins Mark and Stuart to speak about her latest solo album, Red Kite.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02tcwn9
Sarah Cracknell in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Sarah Cracknell Tracks
Sort by
Miles Apart
Sarah Cracknell
Miles Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmxq0.jpglink
Miles Apart
Last played on
Take The Silver
Sarah Cracknell
Take The Silver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmxq0.jpglink
Take The Silver
Last played on
Growth Of Raindrops (feat. Sarah Cracknell)
Warm Digits
Growth Of Raindrops (feat. Sarah Cracknell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05sjt7p.jpglink
Growth Of Raindrops (feat. Sarah Cracknell)
Last played on
Anymore
Sarah Cracknell
Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zmxq0.jpglink
Anymore
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sarah Cracknell
Sarah Cracknell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tracey Thorn - How Not To Be A Rock Star
-
It was hugely important for Tracey Thorn to have a "gig buddy"
-
Who called St Martins, Gospel Oak "the craziest of Victorian churches"?
-
Tracey Thorn: "I crept towards the front of the stage"
-
Tracey Thorn's interview in full
-
Saint Etienne - Dive
-
Saint Etienne - Sylvie
-
Saint Etienne explore the key themes within their latest album Home Counties
-
Lauren Meets Bananarama
-
Saint Etienne's Pete, The Wytches' Dan, and Elastica's Justin explain why Brighton's the place to be
Back to artist